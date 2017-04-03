IATA OKs DHL air freight site for col...

IATA OKs DHL air freight site for cold chain API and drug shipment

20 hrs ago Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

The International Air Transport Association has certified a DHL air freight station in Leipzig, Germany for the cold storage and shipment of APIs and finished pharmaceuticals. The Leipzig facility - which is operated by the Deutsche Post DHL Group's DHL Global Forwarding division - comprises 2,760 square meters of space with dedicated cold and ambient storage areas.

Chicago, IL

