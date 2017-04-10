Hilton Medellin Hotel Planned to Open...

Hilton Medellin Hotel Planned to Open in Colombia's Second City in 2019

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Inside Colombia

Hilton has partnered with Colombian construction company Constructora Colpatria on a franchise license agreement to build the new multi-million hotel Hilton Medellin. According to the U.S.-based hospitality leader, the 25-story, 206-room development is scheduled to open in mid-2019.

