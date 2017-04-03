Hillary Clinton: Including Women in Peace Processes Is Strategic and Necessary

Hillary Clinton might be out of the woods, but the media coverage she attracts serves to remind us that we, as a nation, are not. The former secretary of state and presidential nominee returned to Washington, D.C., in late March to present awards to four Colombian peacemakers who played a key role in achieving last year's peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, ending the longest-running conflict in the Western hemisphere.

