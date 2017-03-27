GSO continues 2016-17 season

2 hrs ago Read more: The Garland Texan

Garland Symphony Orchestra continues its season, " Symphony Goes Wild! " April 14 at 8 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center. Composers have always taken inspiration from nature, so it is no surprise that many have picked up their pens to give us musical depictions of the fascinating creatures with whom we share the planet.

Chicago, IL

