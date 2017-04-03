Get ready for a real mass transit system

Get ready for a real mass transit system

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post and Courier

The world's largest bus rapid transit system serves more than 2 million riders per day in Bogota, Colombia. A smaller but similar version is planned for the Charleston area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC