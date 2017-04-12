Flip Singer/EPA The Big PictureAnimal expressions

Flip Singer/EPA The Big PictureAnimal...

The Big Picture Animal expressions

Almost two-year-old baby orangutan Dalai looks on in the zoo in Dresden, Germany, March 30. Dalai was born to mother Daisy in June 2016. The 14-week-old polar bear winks at the zoo Hellabrunn in Munich, Germany on Feb. 24. A lamb jumps around while frolicking in a pasture at Scandia Creek Farm in Poulsbo, Wash., on March 8. Vehicle traffic on Scandia Road often comes to a complete stop with those passing by taking a moment to watch the antics of the lambs, which are a sure sign of spring.

