Families in flood-hit Colombian city search for children

Jose Albeiro Vargas last saw his grandson the night a fierce rain came and unleashed havoc on this small city surrounded by rivers and mountains in southern Colombia. From what the store owner has been able to gather, the torrents of mud, water and debris unleashed on the city of Mocoa by the rain-swollen river swept away his 18-month-old grandson, Jadir Estiven.

