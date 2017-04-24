Econmic Growth Council to present second report

The Economic Growth Council is expected to present its second report to the nation tomorrow, at the Regional Headquarters of the University of the West Indies . Themed: "Improving Citizen Security - Whose Responsibility Is It", the report, which will be presented by the Chairman of the EGC Michael Lee-Chin, will focus on the initiatives due January to March, 2017, that are included as policy actions in the International Monetary Fund Stand-By Agreement signed by the Government in 2016.

