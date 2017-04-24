Econmic Growth Council to present second report
The Economic Growth Council is expected to present its second report to the nation tomorrow, at the Regional Headquarters of the University of the West Indies . Themed: "Improving Citizen Security - Whose Responsibility Is It", the report, which will be presented by the Chairman of the EGC Michael Lee-Chin, will focus on the initiatives due January to March, 2017, that are included as policy actions in the International Monetary Fund Stand-By Agreement signed by the Government in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC