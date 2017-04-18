Death toll at 19 in Colombia landslides

Authorities confirmed Thursday that the death toll rose to 19 form landslides caused by torrential rains that have swept across the country, Anadolu reported. The rains are being caused by the weather pattern known as La Nina that brings heavy rains from the Pacific Ocean.

