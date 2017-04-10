Controversial Canada mining company sues Colombia for $700M
Gran Colombia Gold, the Canadian-registered gold company once presided by Colombia's former foreign minister, has sued the South American country for $700 million amid a series of exploitation disputes.While formally registered on the Toronto stock exchange, the company is primarily owned by investors from Colombian and Venezuelan elites and has been controversial for years because of ongoing disputes with local miners.
