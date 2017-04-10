Colombia's control of FARC peace deal has U.S. skeptics
Three months into the implementation of a peace accord with Bogata, rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have surrendered what critics say is a token number of weapons while the production of coca has skyrocketed. more > Senior U.S. officials fear that the Colombian government is losing control of the landmark peace process initiated last year with leftist FARC rebels, with questions of whether the rebels are honoring promises to disarm while their illicit drug trade grows.
