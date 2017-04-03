Colombia's Atletico Nacional given he...

Colombia's Atletico Nacional given heroes' welcome in Brazil

Colombia's Atletico Nacional were welcomed like heroes in the southern Brazilian city of Chapeco on Monday ahead of their clash with Chapecoense in the first leg of the South American Super Cup. The match will take place just over four months after 71 people died - including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the club's coaching staff - in a plane crash near the Colombian city of Medellin.

Chicago, IL

