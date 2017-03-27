Colombia's April Fool's march against...

Colombia's April Fool's march against corruption or against peace?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

While April 1 at best seems an awkward date to have been chosen by members of Colombia's conservative opposition for a march on the scourge of corruption, but, this is as people continually say, the "Locombia" of today.Corruption allegations strafing local politicians, past and present, directly implicating the waning presidency of Juan Manuel Santos, have abounded in recent months.You may recall that the Odebrecht scandal brought down a government in Brazil, has former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo on the run and threatens to completely undermine what little logic and reason which may be left in Venezuela.In Colombia, not so.Former President Alvaro Uribe and his band of merry pranksters, including the former Inspector General Alejandro OrdoA ez, have been mobilizing their party faithful along the lines of anti-corruption ticket for 2018's already complicated presidential ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC