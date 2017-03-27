Colombia's April Fool's march against corruption or against peace?

While April 1 at best seems an awkward date to have been chosen by members of Colombia's conservative opposition for a march on the scourge of corruption, but, this is as people continually say, the "Locombia" of today.Corruption allegations strafing local politicians, past and present, directly implicating the waning presidency of Juan Manuel Santos, have abounded in recent months.You may recall that the Odebrecht scandal brought down a government in Brazil, has former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo on the run and threatens to completely undermine what little logic and reason which may be left in Venezuela.In Colombia, not so.Former President Alvaro Uribe and his band of merry pranksters, including the former Inspector General Alejandro OrdoA ez, have been mobilizing their party faithful along the lines of anti-corruption ticket for 2018's already complicated presidential ... (more)

