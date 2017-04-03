Colombian President Juan Manuel Santo...

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to speak at Valedictory Exercises

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was announced Friday as the Class of 2017 Valediction speaker for final exercises on May 19. Deborah McDowell, literary studies professor and director of the Carter G. Woodson Institute for African-American and African Studies, will address graduates of the College on May 20, and Robert Pianta, dean of the Curry School, will address the rest of the graduates on May 21. Santos, who has been in office since August 2010 and ends his second term in August 2018, is the 32nd President of the Republic of Colombia and the sole recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, which was given to him for his "resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end."

Chicago, IL

