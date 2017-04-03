Colombian police seize more than six tonnes of cocaine
Colombian police have seized more than six tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, the defence minister said on Sunday. The shipment, the third-largest seizure in the history of continental Colombia, was found on Friday and belonged to several drug gangs, among them the so-called Urabenos, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas told journalists.
