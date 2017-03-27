Colombian police seize 6.2 tonnes of cocaine13 min ago
Barranquilla, Colombia, April 3 Colombian police seized 6.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean port of Barranquilla that were bound for Spain, a minister said. The drugs, which were ready to be sent to the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, were seized on Saturday from the Clan del Golfo criminal group, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas told reporters here on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC