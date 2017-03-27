Colombian police seize 6.2 tonnes of cocaine13 min ago

Barranquilla, Colombia, April 3 Colombian police seized 6.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean port of Barranquilla that were bound for Spain, a minister said. The drugs, which were ready to be sent to the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, were seized on Saturday from the Clan del Golfo criminal group, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas told reporters here on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.