Colombian Man Died With Cancerous Tum...

Colombian Man Died With Cancerous Tumors Developed From Tapeworm Infection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Millbury

A Colombian man developed a cancerous tumor from a tapeworm that grew inside his lungs, scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Natural History Museum in the U.K. have discovered. The findings were published in a report titled "Malignant Transformation ofHymenolepis nana in a Human Host" in the November issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC