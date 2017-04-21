Colombian landslide kills 17, seven missing
Colombian officials said at least 17 people died after a landslide in the city of Manizales, where rescue efforts were inhibited by ongoing rain. Manizales Mayor Octavio Cardona said at least seven people are missing, 500 families are affected and 100 homes have been damaged by the landslide that occurred early Wednesday.
