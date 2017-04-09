Colombia: Rebel bomb attack kills sol...

Colombia: Rebel bomb attack kills soldier, wounds 3 more

BOGOTA, Colombia - Colombia's army says a soldier has been killed by an explosive device attributed to a dissident wing of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. The attack took place late Saturday in the southern department of Guaviare when soldiers and police were patrolling near a highway.

Chicago, IL

