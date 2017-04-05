Colombia: Prosecution Suspended on Army Killings Case
Colombian judicial authorities' decision effectively suspending a closely watched murder and enforced disappearance prosecution of soldiers sets a worrying precedent, 33 Colombian and international human rights groups said today. A higher court with the power to overturn this decision should carefully consider the wider damage it could do to efforts to hold those responsible for serious human rights violations to account.
