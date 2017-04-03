Colombia committed to peace with FARC, war on coca; ambassador to work with Trump team

A surge in coca production has cast a shadow over the peace process, but Colombia remains committed to implementing a deal with leftist FARC guerrillas to end a half-century of civil war, Colombian Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzon said in an interview Monday. Mr. Pinzon , a former defense minister, spoke just days after Colombian police announced the third-largest cocaine bust in the country's history, seizing 6 metric tons of cocaine in Barranquilla that were said to be bound for Spain.

