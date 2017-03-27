Colombia: 127 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes
By CHRISTINE ARMARIO Associated Press BOGOTA, Colombia - An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 127 unsuspecting residents, authorities said Saturday. The incident triggered by intense rains happened around midnight in Mocoa, a city of about 40,000 tucked between mountains near Colombia's southern border with Ecuador.
