Colombia: 112 dead after rivers overf...

Colombia: 112 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers carry a victim on a stretcher, in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC