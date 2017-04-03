Church in Colombia braces for influx ...

Church in Colombia braces for influx of refugees from Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

Church leaders in Colombia are preparing to offer help to refugees from Venezuela, as the economic crisis in the latter country deepens. Bishop Victor Manuel Ochoa Cadavid of Cucuta, Colombia, told the Fides news service that he is worried by the plight of people in Venezuela, where shortages of food have become acute and the threat of violence looms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC