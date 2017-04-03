Church in Colombia braces for influx of refugees from Venezuela
Church leaders in Colombia are preparing to offer help to refugees from Venezuela, as the economic crisis in the latter country deepens. Bishop Victor Manuel Ochoa Cadavid of Cucuta, Colombia, told the Fides news service that he is worried by the plight of people in Venezuela, where shortages of food have become acute and the threat of violence looms.
