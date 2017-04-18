Cali and Bogota Rank Among Top Five Places to Buy Real Estate Overseas

In its annual outlook, a Panama-based publication recently ranked the best global locations to buy real estate this year, and two of the largest cities in Colombia - the "irresistible" Cali and gentrifying BogotA - made the top five. Only two markets in Portugal - Algarve in first place and Lisbon coming in second - beat out the Colombian hotspots on the list of the "Best Places to Buy Real Estate Overseas in 2017" compiled by Live and Invest Overseas .

