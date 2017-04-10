Brothers and Colombian on cocaine cha...

Brothers and Colombian on cocaine chargeApr. 13, 2017, 9:5 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Trinadad Express

Also charged: Colombian Barnes Douglas Ramos Mosquera, left, and his co-accused, Shaquille Bridgeman, are escorted by police officers to the San Fernando Magistrates' Court yesterday. Heading to court: Kibewe Farrell, left, and his brother, Chiwale Farrell, right, are escorted by Police Constable Crawford to the San Fernando Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC