Bogota Actress Convinces Us Film to S...

Bogota Actress Convinces Us Film to Shoot in Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombian actress Camila Jurado , was auditioning for season two of the Amazon series " Private Sales ", when she asked about the other projects New Zealand Son Films were developing. When she heard the story for the feature film "Coffee with Ana", she made a persuasive argument to the father/son producing team of Sean & Taylor King to shoot the film in Colombia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC