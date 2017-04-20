Blow to Colombian Drug Cartel

Blow to Colombian Drug Cartel

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Inside Colombia

It's called the "balloon effect" - as Colombia and Mexico put the squeeze on drug cartels at their ends, the bad guys flow to the area of least resistance, Central America. Image for illustrative purposes TODAY COLOMBIA BOGOTA - Authorities have arrested 15 people believed to be part of Colombia's dominant Gulf Cartel, prosecutors said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC