Banco de Bogota launchs chain of supermarket mini-branches

Banco de BogotA has partnered with Colombian supermarket chain La 14 to install correspondent banking locations within its stores. Each point of service, known locally as a "corresponsal," will serve as mini-branch that allows customers to make payments, withdrawals, deposits, and other day-to-day transactions.

Chicago, IL

