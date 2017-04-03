Axe attacker 'was a pilot who smuggle...

Axe attacker 'was a pilot who smuggled cocaine for Pablo Escobar'

A man convicted of attempting to murder his lodger with an axe was a former pilot who flew Cocaine for the Colombian Medellin drug cartel headed by Pablo Escobar, it has been claimed. Andrew Robert Barnes, 61 , was jailed for 18 years and six months at Exeter Crown Court for attacking Luke Down, 29, in Topsham during a row over 'squatters' rights' which left the victim fighting for his life in Deriford hospital .

