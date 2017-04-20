Australian woman caught with 5.8kg of cocaine in Colombia
Australian woman, 22, could face 25 years in prison after '5.8 kilograms of COCAINE was found in her bag' on her way home from Colombia An Australian woman faces 25 years in jail after she was arrested with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine at an airport in Colombia. Cassandra Sainsbury, 22, was detained on April 11 at El Dorado International Airport in BogotA just as she was about to fly back to Australia after a working holiday.
