At least 11 killed in Colombia floods

Flooding and mudslides in central Colombia have killed at least 11 people, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, causing alarm in a country still recovering from recent mudslides that killed hundreds. BOGOTA: Flooding and mudslides in central Colombia have killed at least 11 people, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, causing alarm in a country still recovering from recent mudslides that killed hundreds.

