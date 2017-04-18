At least 11 killed in Colombia floods

Flooding and mudslides in central Colombia have killed at least 11 people, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, causing alarm in a country still recovering from recent mudslides that killed hundreds. BOGOTA: Flooding and mudslides in central Colombia have killed at least 11 people, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, causing alarm in a country still recovering from recent mudslides that killed hundreds.

