Armenian Captive 'Escapes' From Rebels In Colombia
Colombia's leftist National Liberation Army claimed on Sunday that a Russian-Armenian man has escaped from the guerilla group after disarming one of its fighters and wounding several others. The 42-year-old man identified as Arsen Levoni Voskanyan was captured by the ELN in November while reportedly collecting poisonous frogs for sale in international markets.
