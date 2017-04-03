Aqui se habla espanola and eat humble...

Aqui se habla espanola and eat humble pieApr. 8, 2017, 7:54 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Arguably, the most promising T&T celebration last week was the graduation of 33 public servants in Spanish language training. Well, I would so argue, on reading a small news story reporting completion of a 20-week Spanish course by officials of the National Security, Foreign Affairs, and Planning Ministries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC