Anna Laudel Contemporary presents Fer...

Anna Laudel Contemporary presents Fernando Botero

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Istanbul's Anna Laudel Contemporary will present "Everyday's Poetry - Scenes from the Fullness of Life" between April 27 and June 25, displaying critically acclaimed works by Fernando Botero, whose works have never previously been exhibited in Turkey. This carefully curated selection reflects Botero's artistic exploration of the human experience, imbued with the artist's familiar socio-political insight and characteristically subtle ironic wit, inviting visitors to participate on a journey through the intriguing images of the artist's aesthetic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC