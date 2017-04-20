Anna Laudel Contemporary presents Fernando Botero

Istanbul's Anna Laudel Contemporary will present "Everyday's Poetry - Scenes from the Fullness of Life" between April 27 and June 25, displaying critically acclaimed works by Fernando Botero, whose works have never previously been exhibited in Turkey. This carefully curated selection reflects Botero's artistic exploration of the human experience, imbued with the artist's familiar socio-political insight and characteristically subtle ironic wit, inviting visitors to participate on a journey through the intriguing images of the artist's aesthetic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.