AngloGold suspends Colombia project after anti-mining vote

South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti has halted all exploration work at its La Colosa project in central Tolima, Colombia, after voters backed a proposal to ban mining in the municipality, the company said on Thursday. The decision comes amid legal wrangling over environmental regulations and community opposition that have worried investors and prompted the mining minister to promise a new law to reconcile central government-granted mining permits with local and judicial concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.