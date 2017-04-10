Amazon Web Services Opens Office in Bogota
Amazon Web Services has opened its first office in Bogota. This makes Colombia home to another Latin American office established by the online retail giant's cloud services arm, with the first regional location established previously in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
