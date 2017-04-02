A colorful carnival celebration in Sa...

A colorful carnival celebration in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SavannahNow

Festive colors were strewn across Posey Street on Saturday as people celebrated at the third annual Barranquilla Carnival in Savannah at the Antojo Latino. The outdoor block party was modeled after the carnival held in Barranquilla, Colombia, which is the second-largest carnival celebration in the world, just behind Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC