A colorful carnival celebration in Savannah
Festive colors were strewn across Posey Street on Saturday as people celebrated at the third annual Barranquilla Carnival in Savannah at the Antojo Latino. The outdoor block party was modeled after the carnival held in Barranquilla, Colombia, which is the second-largest carnival celebration in the world, just behind Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
