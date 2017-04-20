2017 Billboard Latin Music Conference Preview

Miami Beach will be buzzing with excitement when the 28th edition of the Billboard Latin Music Conference kicks off at the Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach next April 24-26. The oldest and most exclusive conference dedicated solely to Latin music returns for three-days of jam-packed musical panels, superstar Q&A sessions, one-on-one workshops and an array of musical showcases featuring top Latin music industry artists and influencers.

