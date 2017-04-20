2017 Billboard Latin Music Conference...

2017 Billboard Latin Music Conference Preview

Miami Beach will be buzzing with excitement when the 28th edition of the Billboard Latin Music Conference kicks off at the Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach next April 24-26. The oldest and most exclusive conference dedicated solely to Latin music returns for three-days of jam-packed musical panels, superstar Q&A sessions, one-on-one workshops and an array of musical showcases featuring top Latin music industry artists and influencers.

Chicago, IL

