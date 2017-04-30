20 die in Colombia building collapse

20 die in Colombia building collapse

Bogota: Twenty people died in the collapse of a residential building in the northern Colombian city of Cartagena, the mayor said on Twitter today after a two-day rescue operation. The tragedy occurred on Thursday, when the six-story building came crashing down for reasons that are being investigated, the Red Cross told.

