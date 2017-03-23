Venezuela justifies its troops invadi...

Venezuela justifies its troops invading Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: American Thinker

You'll never guess the excuse that Venezuela is using to explain why its troops illegally entered the territory of its neighbor, Colombia: Julin Villabona Galarza reports in the Panam Post : Venezuela tried to downplay its illegal entry of troops into Colombia this week by claiming the constantly changing direction of a river near the border accidentally led the soldiers beyond their jurisdiction. Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the Venezuelan soldiers entered Colombia's eastern department of Arauca as a result of the Arauca River, which she said is constantly changing its flow and direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC