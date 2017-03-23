Venezuela justifies its troops invading Colombia

You'll never guess the excuse that Venezuela is using to explain why its troops illegally entered the territory of its neighbor, Colombia: Julin Villabona Galarza reports in the Panam Post : Venezuela tried to downplay its illegal entry of troops into Colombia this week by claiming the constantly changing direction of a river near the border accidentally led the soldiers beyond their jurisdiction. Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the Venezuelan soldiers entered Colombia's eastern department of Arauca as a result of the Arauca River, which she said is constantly changing its flow and direction.

