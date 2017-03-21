Travel to the Colombian island that i...

Travel to the Colombian island that inspired Ondatropica's new album

The music of Colombia has long inspired people from across the world, but it holds a particular fascination for Will Holland, the British music producer better known as Quantic. For years, he has worked with the Colombian bandleader, Mario Galeano, on a project called OndatrA3pica, in which the pair lovingly re-examine and celebrate the country's musical heritage.

Chicago, IL

