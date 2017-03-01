This company's coffee sourcer scouts out the world's best beans
Although Alvaro Gaviria's birthplace of Pereira, Colombia, is part of the region known as the Coffee Axis, he knew almost nothing about coffee until he started working in the bean business in New York 33 years ago. Eventually he landed at White Coffee Corp., the Long Island City distributor that roasts 6,000 pounds of java an hour and generates $34 million in annual revenue.
