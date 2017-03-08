The world's 2nd-largest cocaine produ...

The world's 2nd-largest cocaine producer is adding drones to its police force

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The Peruvian National Police force is developing a unit of unmanned aircraft for use in aerial patrols and to boost citizen security. According to Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio Iglesias, the drones will be deployed as a complement to the helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft already in use by the police aviation unit and will be "a big step in modernization."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC