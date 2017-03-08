The world's 2nd-largest cocaine producer is adding drones to its police force
The Peruvian National Police force is developing a unit of unmanned aircraft for use in aerial patrols and to boost citizen security. According to Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio Iglesias, the drones will be deployed as a complement to the helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft already in use by the police aviation unit and will be "a big step in modernization."
