The Regions of Colombia Playing the Biggest Role in the Coca Boom

InSight Crime takes a closer look at shifts in coca cultivation trends in 19 of Colombia's departments based on the most recent US estimates, shedding light on the different dynamics on the ground as the country's cocaine production hits a historic high. New US government figures obtained by InSight Crime place Colombia's embattled Pacific department of Narino as the number one coca crop cultivator in all of Colombia , taking over the top spot from the department of Norte de Santander on the Venezuelan border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.