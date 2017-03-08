Tatu Baby on Black Ink Crew, Running Her Own Shop, and Family Values
It's been awhile since we talked to Tatu Baby , aka Katherine Flores, Miami's bombshell tattoo artist and popular, two-time contestant on Spike TV's Ink Master in '12 and '13. Rumor has it sparks were flying between Tatu Baby and Caesar after Harlem's king of tattoos flew down to Miami with cast members Sky, Donna, and Teddy - all too soon after breaking up with ex-fiancee Dutchess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
