St. Kitts and Nevis And The Republic of Colombia Strengthen Its Bilateral Agenda

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 21, 2017 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an effort to strengthen the Federation's relations with Colombia convened a meeting with senior officials from various Ministries and a four member delegation from Colombia, headed by Mrs. Patricia Cortes, Director of the Americas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombia and included His Excellency . Roberto Garcia Marquez, Ambassador of Colombia to St Kitts and Nevis who had one day earlier presented credentials to the Governor General H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP.

