Shakira to Open New School in Colombia

Shakira poses with Vice Chairman of FC Barcelona Jordi Cardoner and Xavier Bartoli, during the presentation of a charity project to build a school in a troubled area of Barranquilla slum in Colombia, on March 28, 2017. Colombian superstar Shakira is opening a new school in her native hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia.

Chicago, IL

