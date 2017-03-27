Selena Gomez, The Weeknd continue glo...

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd continue globetrotting romance in Sao Paulo

Singer Selena Gomez has joined The Weeknd on his South American tour and the pair have been spending some quality time together in Brazil. The 24-year-old singer flew to Bogota, Colombia last week to meet up with her 27-year-old boyfriend, before they jetted to Sao Paulo, Brazil, together for a romantic break, reported Hollywood Life.

Chicago, IL

