Santiago Cruz Delivers Powerful Message in New Video 'Contar Hasta 3 (O Hasta 10)'
Colombian singer/songwriter Santiago Cruz is wrapping up Women's History Month with a powerful music video to go along with his anthem of female empowerment "Contar hasta 3 ." Paying tribute to strong, hard-working women around the world, Cruz features stories of sacrifice and perseverance in the visual, including those of female athletes like Colombian boxer Sisley Chow Siado and skaters Daniela & Susa.
