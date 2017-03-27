Santiago Cruz Delivers Powerful Messa...

Santiago Cruz Delivers Powerful Message in New Video 'Contar Hasta 3 (O Hasta 10)'

Colombian singer/songwriter Santiago Cruz is wrapping up Women's History Month with a powerful music video to go along with his anthem of female empowerment "Contar hasta 3 ." Paying tribute to strong, hard-working women around the world, Cruz features stories of sacrifice and perseverance in the visual, including those of female athletes like Colombian boxer Sisley Chow Siado and skaters Daniela & Susa.

